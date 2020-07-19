Man-animal conflict: Tiger captured in Chandrapur district
The tiger, NT-1, had been spotted moving around the agriculture farms in Nagbhid-Talodhi forest range, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Bramhapuri forest division, Kulraj Singh stated. He said there was a possibility of danger to humans in the region.PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-07-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 23:27 IST
The tiger which had killed three persons in Bramhapuri forest division in Maharashtra in recent past was captured alive on Sunday from Talodhi forest range in Chandrapur district, a senior Forest official said. The tiger, NT-1, had been spotted moving around the agriculture farms in Nagbhid-Talodhi forest range, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Bramhapuri forest division, Kulraj Singh stated.
He said there was a possibility of danger to humans in the region. "Accordingly, experts hit the tiger with a dart this evening at 5.45 pm atcompartment no 579 in the forest rangeand it was put in cage at 6.30 pm," the release said.
The three-year-old big cat will be shifted to Gorewada rescue centre in Nagpur for medical tests..
