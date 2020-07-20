Manipur police officer who shot himself out of danger, taken to Delhi

Left Menu
Senior Manipur police officer Arvind Kumar, who allegedly shot himself in his office, is out of danger and has been taken to Delhi for further treatment, officials said on Sunday. Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), was flown to Delhi on an air ambulance on Sunday evening for further treatment at the AIIMS, officials said. Kumar's wife accompanied him, they added.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 20-07-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 00:01 IST
Senior Manipur police officer Arvind Kumar, who allegedly shot himself in his office, is out of danger and has been taken to Delhi for further treatment, officials said on Sunday. A case of attempt to suicide was lodged in connection with the incident which took place on Saturday, they said. Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), was flown to Delhi on an air ambulance on Sunday evening for further treatment at the AIIMS, officials said.

Kumar's wife accompanied him, they added. Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited Kumar at the Raj Medicity hospital here, officials said.

Singh spoke to the doctors treating Kumar and enquired about his health, officials at the Chief Minister's Office said. Kumar, a 1992-batch IPS officer of the Manipur cadre, shot himself with his service revolver in his office in the Manipur Rifles compound around 1 pm on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

Before shooting himself, he had locked the door to his chamber from inside. He shot himself in his chin and the bullet pierced through his skull, the officer said. It is being probed why Kumar took the step.

Imphal Police has lodged a case of attempt to suicide in this connection, another source said. Kumar was sent back to his home cadre earlier this year after serving in the Intelligence Bureau as its joint director in New Delhi, the officer said.

He was in charge of the armed police and was given the responsibility of law and order on July 5. The chief minister had earlier said Kumar is an important officer and among a rare breed of bureaucrats.

