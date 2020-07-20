SP, Cong slam UP govt after video shows rain water entering COVID-ward

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress on Sunday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government after a video went viral on social media showing rain water entering a COVID-19 ward here following a pipe burst. Following a heavy rain on Saturday, the pipe meant for outlet of water burst and water started falling in a COVID-19 ward at Rajshri Medical College (a private facility).

Chief Medical Officer Vineet Kumar Shukla said the pipe has been repaired. "Some complaints were received for the past few days. We held talks with the incharge of all hospitals and all the problems have been resolved," he said.

Sharing the video, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "The patients are worried, the health workers are worried, but the head of the government is giving statements like 'the weakest virus of the century' and is shying from accountability." "See the condition of Bareilly's COVID hospital. A water stream has emerged in the COVID ward," she added. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet, "This is the condition of the UP's quarantine centre, no water, but a continuous stream is flowing." PTI CORR NAV ABH ABH