Four held for killing man in drunken brawl

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 38-year-old man here following a drunken brawl, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday night when the victim, Jitendra Gagada, was consuming alcohol with his friends ahead of 'Gatari Amavasya' (a feast of non-veg and liquor before start of the Hindu month of Shravan) in suburban Vidyavihar, an official said.

The provocation for the attack was Gagada asking a group of revellers, who were also drunk, not to make loud noise while they were partying along railway tracks, he said. Gagada was attacked with a sword and knives, resulting into his death at Rajawadi hospital.

Police on Monday arrested Aniket Gaitadake (24), his brother Atish (23), and their friends Santosh Singh (32) and Akshay Rewale (25), all residents of Vidyavihar, he said. They were remanded in police custody till July 24, the official added.