Manipur s COVID-19 tally rises to 1,925
Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur on Monday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 1,925, an official bulletin said. The bulletin said that the recovery rate in the state is 68.75 per cent.PTI | Imphal | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:49 IST
Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur on Monday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 1,925, an official bulletin said. It said with 85 people recovering from COVID-19 on Monday, the total number of recovered persons has gone up to 1,320.
Of the total 1,925 COVID-19 cases, 605 were active as 1,320 people have recovered from the disease. The bulletin said that the recovery rate in the state is 68.75 per cent.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur