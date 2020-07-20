Bengal announces lockdown on 2 days every week, says community spread underway in some areas

The Mamata Banerjee government on Monday announced a complete lockdown in West Bengal for two days every week, saying strict curbs were required to contain the community transmission of COVID-19 underway in a few areas. All offices and transport services will remain suspended on those two days every week, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said, adding that the ongoing "broad-based containment approach (lockdown)" will continue simultaneously.

"This week, the total lockdown will be in force on Thursday and Saturday," he said. The next week, the shutdown will be clamped on Wednesday (July 29), the home secretary said, adding the second lockdown day of the week will be decided on July 27.

Emergency services will be allowed during the two days, he said. "COVID-19 is spreading... There are areas where community transmission has been detected. After talking to experts, scientists, doctors, enforcement authorities, and the police, we have decided to impose complete lockdown twice every week in the entire state to break the chain (of transmission)," Bandyopadhyay told reporters.

"This is being intimated in advance so that offices, establishments, transport sector can prepare. There will be regular (review) meetings in August," he added. The decision to lock down West Bengal completely for two days every week was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat.

Bandyopadhyay assured the government was taking all measures, such as increasing hospital beds and arranging more ambulances, to curb the spread of the disease. It has been noticed that 4-5 per cent of patients with serious symptoms and 7-8 per cent of patients with moderate symptoms were getting hospitalised. Around 87-88 per cent of people testing positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic and can stay in home isolation "unless the symptoms aggravate and they are advised hospitalisation", he said.

Bandyopadhyay also said that two integrated helplines -- 1800-313-444-222 and (033) 2341-2600 -- have been launched at the state health department. Telemedicine and ambulance services have also been made functional, he added.