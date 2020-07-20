Two held for killing civet cat, eating its meat

(EDS: RPT AFTER ADDING WORD IN LAST PARA) Hyderabad, July 20 (PTI): Two labourers allegedly killed a civet cat, an endangered species, for its meat and were arrested in Nalgonda district of Telangana, the forest department said on Monday. Based on information received by the Nalgonda forest authorities through a video circulated in the social media showing the duo carrying the animal on a two-wheeler, the foresters, along with the police, arrested them.

During interrogation, the two said they caught the civet cat on July 13 while going to work in a stone-crushing area and ate the meat. The foresters, searching for evidence, found the bones of the wild animal and recoverd a net from the house of the accused. Their vehicle was also seized, a press release from the forest department said.

The Indian civet cat is an endangered species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972..