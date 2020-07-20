Haryana CM urges officials to set up model clusters for waste management

Left Menu
Updated: 20-07-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 22:22 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday directed officials to explore the possibilities of setting up clusters involving contiguous villages at block level with special emphasis on solid and liquid waste management for village-level development. In the first phase, the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' will identify clusters in each block for taking the program forward. Khattar gave the directions while presiding over the fourth meeting of the governing body of Haryana State Swachh Bharat Mission (HSSBM) held here, an official statement said.

He said model clusters would be developed where infrastructure and all other necessary facilities would be made available. Besides, the government departments and NGOs should also be roped in for the work of door-to-door collection of waste in all villages of the state.

He instructed officials to constitute village-level committees of people having zeal to work towards cleanliness to monitor various works like door-to-door collection of garbage, segregation, and disposal of solid waste, plastic waste collection, and cleanliness of sanitary complexes. During the meeting, Khattar was informed by the officials that an action plan has been prepared for Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) Phase-II to be implemented from 2020-21 to 2024-25 with key objective to sustain the open defecation free (ODF) status of villages and improve the level of cleanliness in rural areas through solid and liquid waste management activities.

"As per the action plan, plastic waste collection would be carried out in all districts of the state on the 2nd of every month. An MoU would be signed with the Public Works (Building and Roads) Department under which 110 tonnes of plastic waste would be handed over to PWD (B&R) for use in construction of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana…," the statement said. Apart from this, GOBAR-DHAN projects would be constructed in every district which will help provide household gas connection at one-third the price of LPG.

Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan (GOBAR-DHAN) projects are for the management and conversion of cattle dung and solid waste in farms to compost, fertilizer, bio-CNG, etc. Khattar was informed in the meeting that community sanitary complexes would be constructed in all villages of the state.

While 4,000 such complexes have been constructed, the work on the remaining sanitary complexes would be started soon. Apart from this, for the proper management of solid and liquid waste in the villages, 1,396 solid and liquid waste management (SLWM) projects would be constructed under Swachh Bharat Mission and related schemes.

Among those present in the meeting included Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora, Principal Secretary Development and Panchayats Sudhir Rajpal and Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, V Umashankar.

