Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giving beds used by COVID patients to Govt hostels is ridiculous, says Karnataka Congress president

The Karnataka Congress on Monday slammed the State government's decision to distribute beds used by COVID-19 patients to Government-run hostels and called it as a "ridiculous" decision.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-07-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 23:56 IST
Giving beds used by COVID patients to Govt hostels is ridiculous, says Karnataka Congress president
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka Congress on Monday slammed the State government's decision to distribute beds used by COVID-19 patients to Government-run hostels and called it as a "ridiculous" decision. "It's ridiculous that the Govt plans to distribute beds used by COVID patients to Govt run hostels," read a tweet from the Karnataka Congress president DK Shivkumar.

He further said that the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa should give these beds to his ministers, MLAs and officials. He further went on to urge parents and students to speak "against this move" by the State government.

"Let CM @BSYBJP give these beds to his Ministers, MLAs & Officials! We are launching a movement against this Govt & appeal to parents, students & youths to speak against this move," Shivkumar's tweet read further. Along with the tweet he also shared a video as well.

Karnataka reported 3,648 COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths on Monday, taking active cases to 42,216 and death toll to 1,403. Bengaluru recorded the highest number of cases and deaths today at 1,452 & 31, respectively, said the State Health Department. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. adds 11 companies to economic blacklist over China's treatment of Uighurs

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday added 11 Chinese companies implicated in what it called human rights violations in connection with Chinas treatment of its Uighurs in Xinjiang in western China to the U.S. economic blacklist. The depar...

Soccer-La Coruna v Fuenlabrada postponed over COVID-19 - statement

A crunch Spanish second division match between Deportivo La Coruna and Fuenlabrada was postponed on Monday after several Fuenlabrada players tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish league said in a statement. After detecting positive c...

Blue Jays explore playing home games in Pittsburgh

The Toronto Blue Jays are exploring the idea of playing their home games at Pittsburghs PNC Park this season. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported the possibility Monday, two days after the Canadian federal government said the Blue Ja...

Top Democrats say U.S. Congress appears to be election interference target

The U.S. Congress appears to the target of foreign disinformation campaign aimed at influencing lawmakers activities and the upcoming presidential contest, top Democrats said in a letter released on Monday.In a letter to FBI Director Christ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020