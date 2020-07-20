Left Menu
In Jalna, absentee govt employees will have to pay fine: order

Maharashtra government employees in Jalna who remain absent from their offices of posting amidst COVID-19 pandemic will now have to pay penalties, district collector said on Monday. "Officers and employees of respective department must stay at their headquarters and should not leave.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 20-07-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 23:57 IST
Maharashtra government employees in Jalna who remain absent from their offices of posting amidst COVID-19 pandemic will now have to pay penalties, district collector said on Monday. The amount of fine ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per day for staffers and officers.

The action is prescribed under the National Disaster Management Act, collector Ravindra Binwade said in an order. "Officers and employees of respective department must stay at their headquarters and should not leave. If any employee is found absent, a fine of Rs 1,000 will be slapped per day against him," it said.

A penalty of Rs 2,000 will be applicable for head of the department concerned..

