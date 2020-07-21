Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sea water incursion continues in Kochi's Chellanam on second day

The sea incursion in Chellanam, a coastal village in Kochi, continued for the second consecutive day as sea water entered the residential areas on Monday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 21-07-2020 07:13 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 07:13 IST
Sea water incursion continues in Kochi's Chellanam on second day
Visual of floods in Chellanam, Kochi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The sea incursion in Chellanam, a coastal village in Kochi, continued for the second consecutive day as sea water entered the residential areas on Monday. Already facing the onslaught of coronavirus, the village which is a containment zone and has over 200 cases of the disease has been battered by the sea water which has flooded the region.

According to reports, giant waves had destroyed a house and inflicted partial damage to almost a dozen other houses in the region. Local leaders claimed that this time the sea water has entered even those areas which used to be unaffected in the past years. It is important to note that the work to build a sea protection wall using geotextile tubes has remained stalled for the past three years due to various reasons. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Tribal artists make traditional rakhis in Jharkhand, urge people to prefer 'desi' rakhis over Chinese ones

Tribal artists at Jamshedpur-based Kalamandir are making rakhis using traditional items for the upcoming Rakshabandhan festival on August 3. Speaking to ANI, Kalamandir Convener Amitabh Ghosh said that the rakhis needed to be of good qualit...

PREVIEW-Olympics-A year to go, rearranged Tokyo Games still shrouded in uncertainty

Tokyo 2020 organisers will host celebrations marking the one-year countdown to the Olympics on Thursday but with the postponed Games still shrouded in uncertainty they are sure to be more muted than the first attempt 12 months ago.On July 2...

Investments announced for roading and flood protection projects

The Government has today announced investments from the Provincial Growth Fund and COVID Response and Recovery Fund towards roading and flood protection projects after flooding events in the Far North.14.2 million from the Provincial Growth...

Two health providers to receive funding for building projects in Christchurch

Two health providers will receive funding through the Governments infrastructure programme for building projects in Christchurch that will provide South Island patients and their families improved access to accommodation and support while t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020