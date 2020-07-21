Left Menu
Development News Edition

Waterlogging in Muzaffarpur due to heavy rains

Incessant rainfall triggered severe waterlogging in parts of Muzaffarpur following on Monday.

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 21-07-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 08:55 IST
Waterlogging in Muzaffarpur due to heavy rains
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Incessant rainfall triggered severe waterlogging in parts of Muzaffarpur following on Monday. Many areas of the district, including residential areas, also witnessed waterlogging yesterday. Commuters were having trouble while traveling here.

Meanwhile, after eight districts in Bihar experienced flooding in the last few weeks, Secretary of Water Resources Department Sanjeev Hans on Monday reported that water levels in the state were still on the rise. According to Additional Secretary of Disaster Management Department Ramchandra Do, the disaster management department is fully alert in view of the increased water level of various rivers of Bihar.

He informed that 29 community kitchens are being run in several places, feeding about 21,000 people every day. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Giants' Kapler becomes first manager to kneel during anthem

The San Francisco Giants Gabe Kapler became the first major league manager to kneel during the national anthem, joining a number of his players in the action before a Monday night road exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics. Accordin...

Soccer-Leeds defender Berardi out for up to nine months after ACL tear

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi faces up to nine months on the sidelines after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during Sundays 3-1 win at Derby County, the Championship second-tier club have said. The 31-year-old Swi...

West Bengal Governor urges Mamata to give up 'confrontation', work for people

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to give up confrontation and work together for the people of the state by following the Constitution and rule of law. Urge MamataOfficial to give up Confr...

Man, woman jump off building in Delhi's Dwarka, admitted to hospital

A woman and a man allegedly jumped off from the 4th floor of a building in Delhis Dwarka on Monday, said the Delhi Police. Both of them have been admitted to a hospital and are in an unconscious state. They jumped off from a building in Dwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020