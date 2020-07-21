Waterlogging in Muzaffarpur due to heavy rains

Incessant rainfall triggered severe waterlogging in parts of Muzaffarpur following on Monday. Many areas of the district, including residential areas, also witnessed waterlogging yesterday. Commuters were having trouble while traveling here.

Meanwhile, after eight districts in Bihar experienced flooding in the last few weeks, Secretary of Water Resources Department Sanjeev Hans on Monday reported that water levels in the state were still on the rise. According to Additional Secretary of Disaster Management Department Ramchandra Do, the disaster management department is fully alert in view of the increased water level of various rivers of Bihar.

He informed that 29 community kitchens are being run in several places, feeding about 21,000 people every day. (ANI)