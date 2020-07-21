Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally reaches 30,741, death toll rises to 574

Six more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Tuesday, taking the toll to 574, while 351 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 30,741, an official statement said. It said 21,494 patients have been discharged so far and the state now has 7,868 active COVID-19 cases.

The fresh cases include 103 in Alwar, 43 in Jalore, 32 in Nagaur, 27 in Ajmer, 23 in Sirohi, 18 in Dausa, and 15 in Kota. Pali reported three new deaths, Udaipur two and Dholpur one, the statement said. The death toll due to coronavirus in Jaipur stands at 179, followed by 73 in Jodhpur, 46 in Bharatpur, 29 in Kota, 28 in Ajmer, 24 in Bikaner, 20 in Nagaur and 20 in Pali, 15 in Dholpur and 12 in Udaipur. PTI AG DPB DPB