Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Five-day state mourning as mark of respect to Tandon

The national flag will fly half mast at government buildings in the state till July 25, the government said in an order. Tandon, 85, died at a hospital in Lucknow early Tuesday morning. The chief minister also said he will go to Lucknow on Tuesday to pay tributes to Tandon.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-07-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 12:55 IST
MP: Five-day state mourning as mark of respect to Tandon
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@tandonlalji)

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday declared a five-day state mourning following the death of Governor Lalji Tandon. The national flag will fly half-mast at government buildings in the state till July 25, the government said in an order.

Tandon, 85, died at a hospital in Lucknow early Tuesday morning. The Madhya Pradesh government later issued an order saying, "There will be state mourning for five days from July 21 to July 25, 2020. There will be no official functions and entertainment during this period." "The national flag will be flown at half-mast during this period on all buildings throughout the state where the national flag is flown regularly," the order said.

It also said that as a mark of respect to the departed soul, all the state government offices, educational institutions including public sector undertakings will remain closed on Tuesday. Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tributes to Tandon by observing a two-minute silence during its meeting.

Chouhan remembered Tandon's contribution to society and the country during his long political career and said he was a very cordial person. The chief minister also said he will go to Lucknow on Tuesday to pay tributes to Tandon.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Reprimanded for buying samosa, minor boy kills self in Nagpur

An 11-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtras Nagpur city after being reprimanded by his mother for buying a samosa, police said on Tuesday. Veeru Natthu Sahu was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in Ganga Nagar ...

Possible but not certain COVID-19 vaccine rolled out this year - Oxford developer

The University of Oxfords possible COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty that will happen, the lead developer of the vaccine said on Tuesday.The experimental vaccine, which has been licensed t...

Eurozone shares hit March highs on EU deal optimism

Eurozone shares hit their highest since early March on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive member states from a coronavirus-induced slump.An index of eurozone stocks rose 1.3 to touch its hig...

AIADMK MLAs stage walkout in Pondy Assembly protesting rechristening of scheme

The opposition AIADMK on Tuesday walked out of the Puducherry Assembly here protesting the rechristening of free breakfast scheme in schools after DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi, after the House resumed its sitting and passed resolutions. AIADM...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020