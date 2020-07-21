HM Amit Shah condoles death of Lalji Tandon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed his grief over the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor and BJP veteran Lalji Tandon and said his entire life was devoted to public service

As a public servant, Tandon has left a deep impression on Indian politics and his death is an irreparable loss for the country, Shah said in a tweet in Hindi

The home minister prayed for peace to the departed soul and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. Tandon, 85, died at a hospital in Lucknow early Tuesday morning.