HM Amit Shah condoles death of Lalji Tandon

HM Amit Shah condoles death of Lalji TandonPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 13:17 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed his grief over the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor and BJP veteran Lalji Tandon and said his entire life was devoted to public service
As a public servant, Tandon has left a deep impression on Indian politics and his death is an irreparable loss for the country, Shah said in a tweet in Hindi
The home minister prayed for peace to the departed soul and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. Tandon, 85, died at a hospital in Lucknow early Tuesday morning.
