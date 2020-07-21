Chardham Devasthanam Board constitutional: HC

A division bench of the Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday ruled that the Chardham Devasthanam Board was constitutional, bringing relief to the state government. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat welcomed the decision. Rawat told reporters that the court and the government have the same opinion on the Chardham Devasthanam Board, and the court judgment should not be taken as victory or defeat by anyone. He said the government has always spoken in favour of pandits and purohits when it comes to the improvement of Chardham Devasthanam arrangements.

"The board aims to strengthen the Chardham management system," he said. He said the government intends to protect the rights of the purohits and pandits and that the board will not interfere in the traditions and maintain all of them.

Rawat said, "The Congress government also tried to do the same in 2004, but our government has been successful in accomplishing the task." (ANI)