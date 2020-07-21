Left Menu
Those betraying party won't be able to face public: Gehlot

Lashing out again at dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Tuesday said those betraying the party will not be able to face the public.

PTI | Japur | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:10 IST
Lashing out again at dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Tuesday said those betraying the party will not be able to face the public. Gehlot also reiterated that a conspiracy to topple his government was being hatched but said he was confident that they will complete their tenure.

The state government is fighting with coronavirus crisis and at the same time, a leader who was a state Congress president and a few other MLAs in collusion with the BJP were “hatching a conspiracy” to topple it, he alleged without taking the name of Pilot or any other party leader. "This is intolerable and condemnable. Those betraying the party will not be able to show their faces in public," Gehlot said addressing a Congress Legislature Party meeting at a hotel here. According to a statement issued by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi, Gehlot said efforts are being made to “weaken democracy” in the country but Congress legislators are fighting firmly to save it. The fight will continue till the victory of truth, he claimed, adding that his government is strong and stable and will continue to serve people of the state for five years.

The truth will prevail and the state government will emerge victorious in all circumstances, he said. The CM also said those playing hide-and-seek can never be with the truth. Gehlot also thanked the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal legislator for supporting the Congress. The statement said the MLAs in the meeting expressed faith in the leadership of Gehlot, saying they will “together win the battle of truth”. Senior party leaders, including AICC general secretary in-charge for the Rajasthan Congress Avinash Pande; K C Venugopal; Ajay Maken; Randeep Surjewala; Vivek Bansal and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attended the meeting.

This was the third meeting of the CLP in the past one week. A political turmoil is raging in the state apparently because of a tussle for power between dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Gehlot.

Last week, Pilot and 18 other MLAs rebelled against the chief minister, defying a whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings. Pilot was then sacked as deputy chief minister and state Congress chief.

