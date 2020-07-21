ICG recovers another haul of charas packets off Kutch coast
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has recovered 28 packets of `charas' on an island in the Arabian Sea off the Jakhau coast of Gujarat, an official release said on Tuesday. More than 1,300 packets of charas, a form of cannabis, have been seized along the Kutch district's coastline in the last two months, it said.
An ICG team recovered 28 packets of charas, each weighing one kg, which were found scattered at Kadiyari Beyt, an island off Jakhau coast, on the early morning of July 20, the release said. The contraband was worth Rs 42 lakh in illicit markets, it added.
"The ICG, in coordination with other government enforcement agencies, has recovered more than 1,300 packets of charas from the coastline between Koteshwar and Mandvi in Kutch district since May 19, 2020," the release said..
