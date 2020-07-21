Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to COVID-19

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) on Tuesday decided to cancel this year's pilgrimage to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas in the wake of the closure of religious places in Jammu and Kashmir due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to cancel the annual Amarnath Yatra was taken at a meeting of the shrine board chaired by SASB chairman Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu here.

"Based upon the circumstances, the Board decided with heavy heart that it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year's Shri Amarnathji Yatra and expressed its regret to announce the cancellation of Yatra 2020," the SASB said in a statement. It said the board will, however, live telecast the 'virtual darshan' of the prayers twice a day.