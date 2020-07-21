Left Menu
Development News Edition

Complete lockdown in West Bengal on July 23, 25 and 29

The second-day of the complete lockdown next week will be decided after a review meeting slated to be held on Monday, the official added. The state government order, issued this evening, said emergency services like fire, electricity, water and conservancy activities, health services including movement of health personnel, patients by public and private transport and pharmacies have been kept out of the purview of the lockdown.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:42 IST
Complete lockdown in West Bengal on July 23, 25 and 29
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

There will be a complete lockdown in West Bengal on July 23, 25, and 29 to fight the spread of COVID-19, a government official said on Tuesday. During the lockdown, all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport as well as activities except emergency services will be barred, he said. The movement of individuals will be strictly prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am on the three days except for essential and emergency activities, a government order said.

The West Bengal government had on Monday said community transmission of novel coronavirus has been recorded in a few areas of the state and had announced there will be a complete lockdown for two days every week till August 31 to stem the spread of the contagion. This week, the total lockdown will be in force on Thursday (July 23) and Saturday (July 25), the official said.

Next week, the lockdown will be in force on Wednesday i.e. July 29, he added. The second-day of the complete lockdown next week will be decided after a review meeting slated to be held on Monday, the official added.

The state government order, issued this evening, said emergency services like fire, electricity, water and conservancy activities, health services including movement of health personnel, patients by public and private transport, and pharmacies have been kept out of the purview of the lockdown. Courts and correctional services, agricultural activities, operations at tea gardens, movement of intrastate and interstate goods besides home delivery of cooked food will be allowed to function as usual on the three lockdown days, it said. Norms of physical distancing, wearing of masks, health, and hygiene protocol must be strictly adhered to at all times, the government order added.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rain in catchment areas of Gandak causes flood in north Bihar

Heavy rainfall in catchment areas of river Gandak has led to the discharge of excess water from Valmikinagar barrage in West Champaran district on Tuesday, flooding parts of north Bihar. Several rivers except the Ganges continued to flow ab...

OnePlus Nord goes official; price starts from Rs 24,999

HIGHLIGHT90 Hz Fluid AMOLED DisplaySnapdragon 765GDual front camera48MP quad rear cameraWarp Charge 30T The much-awaited OnePlus Nord was launched today at the augmented reality AR event along with OnePlus Buds. The latest mid-ranger comes ...

Vice Adm Ajit Kumar e-inaugurates solar plant of Western Naval Command

Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, e-inaugurated the first Two Mega Watt Capacity Solar Power Plant of the Western Naval Command on 20 Jul 2020.The Plant has been installed...

Tripura CM should enhance his knowledge on Sikhs before commenting on them: Sirsa

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa has termed Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Debs remark on Punjabis as highly objectionable and condemnable, saying he should enhance his knowledge about the community. D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020