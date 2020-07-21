These are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES Single-day spike of 37,148 COVID-19 cases; India's tally rises to 11,55,191 New Delhi: India recorded 37,148 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 11,55,191 , while the total number of recoveries increased to 7,24,577, according to Union health ministry data on Tuesday. DEL84 UP-4THLD TANDON MP Governor Lalji Tandon dies at 85 Lucknow: BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon died at a hospital here early Tuesday. He was 85.

DEL87 DEF-LADAKH-DEPLOYMENT Amid border row with China, Navy's P-8Is deployed in Ladakh; MiG-29K jets likely to move to air bases in North New Delhi: The Indian Navy's Poseidon 8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft have been deployed in eastern Ladakh to carry out surveillance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and some of its MiG-29K jets are likely to be stationed in key IAF bases in the northern sector amid the border row with China, sources said on Tuesday. DEL82 BOOK-LD JAISHANKAR India has had to struggle mightily to gain influence in foreign policy due to 3 past 'burdens': Jaishankar New Delhi: India has had to struggle mightily to gain influence in a domain that could have come more easily earlier as its foreign policy carries "three major burdens" from its past -- Partition, delayed economic reforms and prolonged exercise of the nuclear option, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

DEL57 VACCINE-OXFORD-SCIENTISTS Oxford COVID-19 vaccine promising, produces both antibody, cell mediated immune response: scientists New Delhi: The coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca shows promise as it can generate both antibodies and cell-mediated immune responses, say several scientists in India and abroad, while cautioning that there is still a long way to go. By Vishwam Sankaran DEL50 CBI-LD SHO-OSD Police officer's 'suicide' in Rajasthan's Churu: CBI quizzes Cong MLA, CM Gehlot's OSD New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday questioned Congress MLA Krishna Poonia and Deva Ram Saini, the OSD to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the alleged suicide by a police officer in Churu district on May 23, officials said. DEL24 PM-US-IDEAS SUMMIT PM Modi to address India Ideas Summit tomorrow New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit, an event which will see discussions on India-US cooperation and their relationship in a post-pandemic world.

DEL16 VIRUS-RAHUL Rahul lists alleged 'attempt to topple' govt in Rajasthan among govt's 'achievements' in COVID-era New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday listed the alleged "attempt to topple" the government in Rajasthan and the "Namaste Trump" event as among the Centre's "achievements" in the COVID-19 era. DEL80 CONG-LD JAVADEKAR Congress losing leaders, will become party of tweets: BJP New Delhi: In a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his regular tweets attacking the central government, the BJP said on Tuesday that the Congress will become a "party of tweets" as it is doing no work among people and "losing" one leader after another. CAL18 WB-MAMATA-LD RALLY Centre plotting to destabilise govts of oppn-ruled states, BJP most destructive party: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday accused the Centre of "hatching conspiracies" to pull down the governments in opposition-ruled states by employing federal agencies and money power, and branded the BJP as the "most destructive" party. MDS11 KA-VIRUS-2ND LD YEDIYURAPPA Lockdown not solution for COVID-19, says K'taka CM Yediyurappa Bengaluru: Lockdown is not the solution for controlling COVID-19 and resource mobilisation equally important for a government to function, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said as he ruled out extension of the week-long shutdown in the city and elsewhere.

LEGAL DEL52 RJ-HC-PILOT-4THLD HEARING Rajasthan HC to pass order on Pilot camp's writ plea on Friday, requests Speaker to defer action Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday requested the Legislative Assembly Speaker to defer action on disqualification notices till Friday as it will pass appropriate orders on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators on that day, the speaker's counsel said. LGD23 SC-LD BHUSHAN-CONTEMPT SC initiates contempt proceedings against advocate Prashant Bhushan & Twitter India New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday initiated suo motu (on its own) contempt proceedings against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary. BUSINESS DEL76 BIZ-FM-ECONOMY Govt open to announcing more measures to boost growth, says FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday promised more policy interventions to revive the economy, and emphasised that green shoots are visible and the agriculture sector is driving growth. FOREIGN FGN8 US-BIDEN-ELECTIONS Biden warns of foreign interference in US elections Washington: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has warned that Russia, China, Iran and some other foreign players are working to interfere in the US presidential elections and said the best tool to stop these countries from meddling in the polls is to expose them immediately. By Lalit K Jha.