Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 scapegoating triggers fresh displacement in Yemen, warns migration agency

“A woman named Salam in Aden told our staff about people selling their mattresses, blankets and children’s clothing in order to meet their basic needs”, spokesperson Paul Dillon told journalists in Geneva.

UN News | Geneva | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:49 IST
COVID-19 scapegoating triggers fresh displacement in Yemen, warns migration agency
“One of the key concerns that we have and one that’s shared by the humanitarian community not just in Yemen but elsewhere is the emergence of these false narratives about COVID-19”, Mr Dillon said. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_News_Centre)

COVID-19 fears have prompted fresh displacement in war-torn Yemen, and forced many of those on the move to sell what little they have to survive, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday.

From the end of March to 18 July, more than 10,000 people interviewed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), cited "fear of infection and the impact of the outbreak on services and the economy", as there as reasons for leaving virus hotspots.

"A woman named Salam in Aden told our staff about people selling their mattresses, blankets and children's clothing in order to meet their basic needs", spokesperson Paul Dillon told journalists in Geneva. "Displaced women who used to work as maids are forced to beg in the streets because potential employers are afraid they're carrying the virus."

Following interviews with displaced individuals, IOM said that some were travelling from Aden and Lahj to areas within the same governorates less affected by the outbreak; others were making for districts in Abyan despite active fighting elsewhere in the governorate.

False narratives

"One of the key concerns that we have and one that's shared by the humanitarian community not just in Yemen but elsewhere is the emergence of these false narratives about COVID-19", Mr Dillon said. "False information that's been circulated in different areas about the virus and the emerging and very clear examples, of xenophobia and xenophobic attacks being directed at displaced people."

Latest data from IOM's Data Tracking Matrix indicates that "more than 100,000 people have been forced to flee due to fighting and insecurity since January", amid ongoing violence linked to the country's grinding conflict, which is well into its sixth year, Mr Dillon continued.

The actual number of displaced people is likely to be higher, he added, as data is only being collected in 12 of 22 governorates amid access restrictions, while many of those displaced because of the pandemic, were moving for the "second, third or fourth time".

Hospitals 'turning people away'

Although the official number of COVID-19 infections in Yemen remains low, it is widely believed the actual number is much higher after the first cases were identified in April, given limited testing capacity and concerns among the local population about seeking treatment.

Mr Dillon highlighted that around half of all health facilities have been forced to close or been damaged since conflict escalated in March 2015, between the forces of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi - supported by a Saudi-led international coalition – and mainly Houthi militia, which also have international support, for control of the Arab nation.

"The situation is especially dire in places like Aden where hospitals are turning away suspected cases and news reports have shown large numbers of graves being dug", he explained.

Widely described as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, around eight in 10 people in Yemen need humanitarian assistance, according to IOM.

Funding gaps

To date, it's $155 million appeals for funding from April to December to provide comprehensive assistance to around five million people, is around 50 per cent funded.

The organization's humanitarian activities are made possible through nine mobile health and protection teams and 36 health facilities across the country and in 63 sites for displaced people.

"Access constraints are having a knock-on effect on operations but we are continuing to deliver, for example, medical assistance and materials to people who are living rough, whether they be migrants or internally displaced people within Yemen. So that's a major focus of what we've been doing", Mr Dillon said.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Unlock 2.0 back in Bengaluru;there will be night curfew & Sunday lockdowns

With the nearly week long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural areas coming to an end, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued an order reimplementing unlock 2.0 guidelines issued on June 30, under which there will be night curfew and S...

Three cops suspended in UP's Bulandshahr for taking bribe

A police sub-inspector, head constable and one constable were suspended here on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribe from a person after threatening to implicate him in a murder case, officials said. Rafeeq 40, resident of Bugrasi town, was a...

Serum Institute to begin trials of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate by Aug-end

Serum Institute of India on Tuesday said it will be starting trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca by the end of August on up to 5,000 Indian volunteers after getting the necessary nods, and...

India lockdown dragged CocaCola volumes in April-June

Global soft drink major The Coca-Cola Company on Tuesday reported a 16 per cent decline in its unit case volume for the second quarter dragged by markets such as India and Western Europe. The Atlanta-headquartered company has reported a 28 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020