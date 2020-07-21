Left Menu
`Itna bada kaand kaunga', Dubey tells cop in audio gone viral after complainant reaches police station

Around three-four days before the Kanpur encounter, in which eight cops were killed in Bikru village here, the main accused Vikas Dubey allegedly threatened a Head Constable of Chaubeypur police station and asked him to see that a case is not registered against him.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:44 IST
Vikas Dubey [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Around three-four days before the Kanpur encounter, in which eight cops were killed in Bikru village here, the main accused Vikas Dubey allegedly threatened a Head Constable of Chaubeypur police station and asked him to see that a case is not registered against him. In the purported audio which went viral on social media platforms, he is apparently threatening Rajeev Chaudhary, a Head Constable of Chaubeypur police station, that case should not be registered against him.

The purported audio shows that Dubey gets to know that a woman has reached Chaubeypur police station to register a case against him on a land issue and he uses foul language while conveying his threat to the Head Constable. The gangster is heard saying,"Yeh kaun mahila hai jo mere khilaf mukadma likhwa rahi Vikas Dubey ai...farji mukadma likha jaa raha ha...nahin toh mai itna bada kaand karunga ki sab yaad rakhenge ki kis se pala pada hai. Yeh Vikas Dubey ka shikaar hoga, jab tak isko maar nahi lunga tab tak ghar nahi lautunga". (Who is this woman registering a case against me? A false cas is being registered.. otherwise I will commit such a crime that he will know who he is dealing with. He will be killed by me. Till the time I kill him, I will not return home).

In the purported audio, Dubey talks spending his whole time in jail while also apparently referring to a police jeep. However, due to Dubey's influence, the case was not registered against him based on the woman's complaint.

ANI could not independently corroborate the authenticity of the audio clip. However, top UP Police sources said that the audio clip is authentic and is of three-four days before the incident in which eight policemen were killed by Dubey and his men. The policemen had gone to arrest him. Chaudhary was among the seven police personnel suspended after police came to know that they were allegedly involved in tipping off Dubey.

In the audio, Chaudhary is referring to Dubey as "Bhaiya". Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Ujjain on July 9 from premises of Mahakal temple after he was on the run for some days in the encounter. He was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on July 10 after he "attempted to flee". (ANI)

