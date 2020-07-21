Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanpur: Former BJP office-bearer, two others held on kidnapping charge

A former district BJP office-bearer and his two accomplices were arrested on kidnapping charge in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat after police freed an astrologer from their captivity, an official said on Tuesday They had allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore as ransom for the release of the astrologer while threatening to kill him if the victim’s wife informed police or denied to pay the amount.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:25 IST
Kanpur: Former BJP office-bearer, two others held on kidnapping charge

A former district BJP office-bearer and his two accomplices were arrested on kidnapping charge in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat after police freed an astrologer from their captivity, an official said on Tuesday

They had allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore as ransom for the release of the astrologer while threatening to kill him if the victim’s wife informed police or denied to pay the amount. SP Anurag Vats said the former BJP leader and his accomplices were arrested on Tuesday while the astrologer and his driver were rescued. The accused were identified as Satyam Chauhan, a former BJP district secretary, his aide Pankaj, both residents of Akbarpur; and Rohit, a resident of Delhi. "Satyam Chauhan had made a call to astrologer Sushil Tiwari, a resident of Ramnagar, Chirakhadan, Madhya Pradesh, and persuaded him to pay a visit to Kanpur Dehat to have a look at a 'magic box’ which he got recently,” the SP said. “Following repeated requests, Sushil Tiwari along with his driver Sunil reached Kanpur Dehat. They were kidnapped by Satyam and his two associates," the SP said, adding that then they called the astrologer's wife. They threatened to kill the astrologer, if she dared to seek police help or turned down their ransom demand, he said. Rani Tiwari immediately contacted the Madhya Pradesh police with whom she shared all information. Subsequently, the MP police shared facts with Kanpur Dehat cops who swung into action after registering an FIR on Monday, the SP said. By tracking the mobile phone used to make the ransom calls, police were able to zero in on a location in Rania, the SP said, adding that they raided a house and rescued the kidnapped astrologer and his driver. Preliminary probe confirmed that the accused had withdrawn Rs 2.35 lakh from Shushil Tiwari's account by using his ATM card, said Additional SP Anoop Srivastava. Police also recovered an SUV used in the crime. When contacted, BJP district president (Kanpur Dehat) Avinash Chauhan said Satyam Chauhan was expelled from the party for his “indecent behaviour and anti-party activities” and presently he has “no affiliation with the BJP”.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Italy prosecutors seek jail sentences for Eni, Shell executives in Nigeria case

Italian prosecutors have asked for oil majors Eni and Shell to be fined and some of their present and former executives, including Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, to be jailed in a long-running trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria. In a Milan...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow rise after positive earnings, stimulus bets

The SP 500 and the Dow indexes rose on Tuesday as investors poured into economically sensitive sectors on bets that fiscal stimulus would revive a pandemic-battered economy, with a slate of positive earnings reports also helping the sentime...

Olympics-Brazil's athletes return to training after months at home

The Brazilian Olympic Committee COB reopened its training centres on Tuesday as athletes who missed out on this years postponed Tokyo Games took the first steps in preparing for action in Japan 12 months from now. Competitors were back in t...

Iran will strike a reciprocal blow against America for killing of top commander Soleimani -Iran supreme leader

Iran will strike a reciprocal blow against America for the killing of top Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani, Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday in a meeting with Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020