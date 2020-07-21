Man arrested for entering the country "illegally"
A 68 year-old man from Tiruchirappally in Tamil Nadu was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly entering the country "illegally" through the sea from Sri Lanka, where he was stuck following suspension of air services, police said.PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:42 IST
A 68-year-old man from Tiruchirappally in Tamil Nadu was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly entering the country "illegally" through the sea from Sri Lanka, where he was stuck following suspension of air services, police said. The man was picked up by a patrol team of the Marine Police after he was spotted near Dhanushkodi.
He had gone to Mannar in Sri Lanka last year for his textile business but was held up thereafter air services were suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak, police said. He subsequently hired a fishing boat to "illegally" travel to India by the sea route and was spotted here today, they said.
Various security agencies including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) were holding enquiries with him, police added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
- Tamil Nadu
- Mannar
- Dhanushkodi
- Intelligence Bureau
- India
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka tour was wake-up call, inspired me to lose weight during COVID-19 lockdown: Sibley
Tamil Nadu CM to inaugurate COVID-19 hospital in Chennai
Tamil Nadu: Transgender Community NGO conducts awareness campaign against COVID-19 at slum areas
Sri Lanka bars prison visits over COVID-19 fears
WHO says Sri Lanka and Maldives eliminate measles, rubella