10 arrested for gun attack on history-sheeter, his wife

Ten persons were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the firing on a history-sheeter and his wife in their house near here in Maharashtra, police said. The arrests were made by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Nagpur Rural Police, a day after four gunmen fired multiple shots at history-sheeter Ganesh Meshram (32) and his wife Priya (28), leaving them seriously injured, the police said.

The daring attack on the husband-wife duo took place in Kalmeshwar town of Nagpur district on Monday afternoon. Meshram sustained bullet injuries in his back and thigh, while his wife was shot in the stomach at their rented house in Hudco Colony.

They are undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital, where their condition is reportedly critical, the police said. A police official said the four assailants, among the arrested, who fired at the couple were identified as Mohd Haidar Parwez Ansari (20), Ankit Ramchandra Dhurwe, Chandrakant Suresh Shinde (32) and Gaurav Ajay Pilley (22).

They arrived in Kalmeshwar on two motorcycles to carry out the attack, the official said. After parking their motorcycles, they walked up to the first floor of the building where Meshram resides and fired multiple shots at the couple before escaping from the spot, the police said.

After sustaining bullet injuries, Meshram jumped on the adjoining house by crossing the parapet wall, they said. Meshram, a native of Nagpur city, has several criminal cases pending against him, including murder, the police said.

The couple had shifted to the rented accommodation in Kalmeshwar with their five-year-old son last year, they said. Recently, Meshram was booked by the Rana Pratap Nagar police for attacking his rival Nikhil alias Golu Lalsingh Maliye, the police said.

Maliye and Himanshu Ravishankar Chandrakar (24), both arrested, had planned the attack and hired the four shooters, they added. It is being suspected that inter-gang rivalry was the cause of the attack.