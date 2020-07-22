Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia urged to allow peaceful demonstrations, investigate protestor deaths

Hachalu Hundessa was gunned down on 29 June, sparking a week of violent protests in the Oromia region and the capital, Addis Ababa.

UN News | Addis Ababa | Updated: 22-07-2020 07:19 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 07:19 IST
Ethiopia urged to allow peaceful demonstrations, investigate protestor deaths
The UN experts also welcomed the restoration of broadband and wireless internet in Ethiopia, on 15 July. Image Credit: Pixabay

Independent UN human rights experts are urging the Ethiopian authorities to allow peaceful demonstrations, in a new appeal for investigations into the deaths of people protesting the recent killing of a popular singer and activist from the Oromo ethnic group.

Hachalu Hundessa was gunned down on 29 June, sparking a week of violent protests in the Oromia region and the capital, Addis Ababa. The Government also then shut down internet access amid the unrest.

Although officials said 166 people were killed in the protests, unofficial reports put the number much higher, the four experts said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, some 2,000 people, including opposition leaders, were arrested, according to the police.

"Even the basic facts are not clear but the scale of arrests is deeply disturbing", they stated.

"It is essential that the authorities hold a thorough and transparent investigation to determine exactly what happened", said the UN experts. "Those responsible for deaths of civilians must be held to account."

Training and reform needed

They recommended that security forces be reformed and trained to manage mass gatherings.

"We also call on Ethiopian authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly, and to refrain from using force during future protests", they added.

The UN experts also welcomed the restoration of broadband and wireless internet in Ethiopia, on 15 July.

'Extremely difficult' to verify deaths, injuries

They said the internet blackout had made it "extremely difficult" to verify the number of people killed and injured during the protests, "nor has it been possible to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the violence."

The human rights experts who issued the statement are Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, UN Special Rapporteur on the right to peaceful assembly and association; Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions; David Kaye, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, and Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders.

UN independent experts are appointed by the Human Rights Council to monitor specific country situations or thematic issues.

They are neither UN staff, nor are they paid by the Organization.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 chief says fans are essential -Kyodo

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori told Kyodo News in an interview that he disliked the idea of holding the Games in empty venues without fans. The Tokyo Olympics were due to start this Friday but because of the COVID-19 pandemic the Interna...

‘COVID-19 is making a global childcare crisis even worse’: UNICEF chief

Following the release of a UN study that shows at least 40 million children have missed out on early childhood education due to measures to combat COVID-19, the head of the UN Childrens Fund UNICEF, Henrietta Fore, warned that the pandemic ...

Trump campaign raises USD 20 million through virtual fundraiser

US President Donald Trump raised a whopping USD 20 million during his first ever virtual fundraiser, his campaign said. Over 300,000 donations contributed to this virtual fundraiser hosted on Tuesday by President Donald J Trump and Trump Vi...

Taiwan rejects permits for 2 Hong Kong officials as visa row escalates

The Hong Kong government said on Tuesday that Taiwan had rejected the visas of two of its officials, underscoring rising bilateral tensions after Taipei criticised a security law imposed on the financial hub by Beijing. The two Hong Kong Ec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020