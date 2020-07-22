Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women set to become "Aatmanirbhar" in Prayagraj on Raksha Bandhan

As the imposition of nationwide lockdown led to a rise in unemployment, a group of women in Prayagraj has decided to become self-reliant following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to become "Aatmanirbhar" and started making rakhis in order to boycott Chinese products.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-07-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 11:51 IST
Women set to become "Aatmanirbhar" in Prayagraj on Raksha Bandhan
A group of women making rakhis in Prayagraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the imposition of nationwide lockdown led to a rise in unemployment, a group of women in Prayagraj has decided to become self-reliant following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to become "Aatmanirbhar" and started making rakhis in order to boycott Chinese products. Troubled by their husbands' unemployment, loss of income, these women started to make rakhis, which in turn became a source of income for many of them.

In Myorabad area, a group of women started buying raw material for making rakhi. One woman first taught the other to make rakhi and later they distributed the work among themselves and made about 500 rakhis. "All the women were sitting at home during the lockdown period so we decided to make rakhis this year, following which we bought the raw material and started decorating rakhis. Lockdown has also led to unemployment, husbands were sitting at home so we thought this would become our medium to earn something and sustain," said Anuradha.

"Another aim was to defeat China and its products. May be not on a very large scale but even if we are able to boycott some of its products, it would be a good move towards the development of our country. As PM Modi has told everyone to become Aatmanirbhar, so we are trying to move towards that goal. We have a lot of talent in our country and there is nothing we cannot make in our own country," she added. She believes that comparatively, their rakhis might not be as good as those available in the markets but she is happy with the fact that her rakhis are made in India.

These women plan to set up a stall to sell rakhis. They are expecting to earn a good amount of money out of it. Around 15 women are currently a part of this group. The range of their handmade rakhis is between Rs 10 to Rs 35.

"All of us were so disturbed amid the lockdown due to unemployment. We would like to thank PM Modi for supporting us during this tough time. Though the government has started providing free ration. We started gathering women here and decided to design rakhis with an aim to become Aatmanirbhar. We do not want anything from China," said Nirupasi. Nirupasi hopes to spread their business at least within their city. The group of these women appealed everyone to buy their rakhis and move ahead towards becoming "Aatmanirbhar".

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 3 this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: HC asks CBI to reply to Brajesh Thakur's appeal

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the CBI on an appeal filed by Brajesh Thakur challenging his conviction and jail term in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar issued n...

Snooker-O'Sullivan says crowds at World Championship an unnecessary risk

Former world number one Ronnie OSullivan said the decision to allow a limited number of spectators during this years snooker World Championship in Britain is an unnecessary risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The July 31 to Aug. 16 event at Sh...

16 Assam Rifles personnel among 20 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Twenty more people, including 16 Assam Rifles personnel and two BSF jawans, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the states tally to 317 on Wednesday, a government statement said. Of the 306 samples tested on Tuesday, 18 peo...

UAE's migrant workers fret over future in coronavirus economy

When Kapil left his Nepali village for an airport job packing cargo in the United Arab Emirates, he thought he was securing a future for himself and his family.But less than a year after arriving in the Middle East trade and tourism hub, he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020