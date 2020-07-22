Left Menu
River Kopili in Assam's Kampur continues to flow in severe situation: Central Water Commission

Amid the raging floods in Assam, river Kopili at Kampur in the Nagaon district continued to flow in a severe situation, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday.

ANI | Nagaon (Assam) | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:27 IST
Visuals from Dibrugarh, Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"River Kopili at Kampur in Nagaon district of Assam continues to flow in severe situation as on 22.7.2020," CWC Official Flood Forecast tweeted. "87 deaths and 53,99,017 people affected across 30 districts due to floods," said Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday. "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh," the IMD stated.

On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had reviewed the COVID-19 situation and flood scenario with the district administration of Goalpara. The Chief Minister had directed officials to create awareness regarding Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) among farmers while expediting relief measures to those affected by the Assam floods. (ANI)

