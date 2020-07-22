PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project on July 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project on July 23, 2020, through video conferencing. The Governor, Chief Minister of Manipur and his cabinet colleagues, MPs and MLAs are expected to join the programme from Imphal. The Central government initiated the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe and adequate quantity drinking water to every rural household of the country by 2024 with the motto "Har Ghar Jal". The programme also implements source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through greywater management, water conservation, rainwater harvesting.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is based on a community approach to water and has extensive Information, Education and Communication as a key component of the mission. It looks to create a Jan Andolan for water, thereby making it everyone's priority. There are about 19 crore households in India. Only 24 per cent have Freshwater Household Tap Connections (FHTCs). The mission aims to provide 14, 33, 21,049 households with FHTC through the partnership of all stakeholders including inter alia the State Governments, Panchayat Raj Institutions and local communities.

The Centre has provided funds under Jal Jeevan Mission to Manipur for FHTCs to cover 1,185 habitations with 1,42,749 households. Government of Manipur has planned to cover the remaining households through additional sources of funding including funds from the Department for Development of North Eastern Region. An externally funded project, the Manipur Water Supply project was designed to provide FHTCs to remaining households in greater Imphal Planning area, 25 towns and for 1,731 rural habitations covering 2,80,756 households in 16 districts of Manipur. Manipur Water Supply Project is an important component of efforts of the state government to achieve the goal of Har Ghar Jal by 2024.

The project outlay is about Rs 3054.58 crores with a loan component funded by the New Development Bank. (ANI)