Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP govt cancels Independence Day public events due to COVID-19

The Madhya Pradesh government will not organise traditional public functions to mark the Independence Day this year in view of the coronavirus crisis, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday. Flag hoisting will be conducted only by government officials at districts and talukas. The number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Madhya Pradesh stood at 24,095 and 756, respectively, as on July 21.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:49 IST
MP govt cancels Independence Day public events due to COVID-19

The Madhya Pradesh government will not organise traditional public functions to mark the Independence Day this year in view of the coronavirus crisis, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday. Instead only an official flag hoisting programme will be held in the state capital which will be attended by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other members of the Cabinet.

The parade and other programmes also stand cancelled. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held here this morning.

Every year, various programmes are held to mark the Independence Day across districts in the presence of public representatives and ministers. "However, in view of COVID-19, only a main programme will be organised at one place in Bhopal on August 15. The CM and his cabinet colleagues will attend this function," Mishra said.

No public function involving teachers and students will be organised in the state unlike every year, he said. Flag hoisting will be conducted only by government officials at districts and talukas.

The number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Madhya Pradesh stood at 24,095 and 756, respectively, as on July 21. PTI ADU MAS NSK NSK

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo head: Olympics not possible under current conditions

The delayed Tokyo Olympics could not be held next year if conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continue as they are, the president of the organizing committee said Wednesday. In an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK, Yoshiro...

ISL becomes member of World Leagues Forum

The Indian Super League ISL has been inducted into the prestigious World Leagues Forum WLF, the association of professional football leagues which includes the likes of Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga. The ISL said in a release that ...

Why Chief of Staff Season 3 isn’t renewed, know more on cast & other details

Netflixs interest for Korean drama highly increased than before. Chief of Staff Season 3 is one of the most anticipated Netflix series fans have been waiting for the last couple of months. The series has gained massive popularity among Netf...

Qatar Airways sues, seeks $5B from boycotting countries

Long-haul carrier Qatar Airways said on Wednesday that it launched international arbitration seeking at least 5 billion from four boycotting Arab countries for blocking its flights from their airspace and their markets, years into a simmeri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020