MP govt cancels Independence Day public events due to COVID-19
The Madhya Pradesh government will not organise traditional public functions to mark the Independence Day this year in view of the coronavirus crisis, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday. Flag hoisting will be conducted only by government officials at districts and talukas. The number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Madhya Pradesh stood at 24,095 and 756, respectively, as on July 21.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:49 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government will not organise traditional public functions to mark the Independence Day this year in view of the coronavirus crisis, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday. Instead only an official flag hoisting programme will be held in the state capital which will be attended by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other members of the Cabinet.
The parade and other programmes also stand cancelled. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held here this morning.
Every year, various programmes are held to mark the Independence Day across districts in the presence of public representatives and ministers. "However, in view of COVID-19, only a main programme will be organised at one place in Bhopal on August 15. The CM and his cabinet colleagues will attend this function," Mishra said.
No public function involving teachers and students will be organised in the state unlike every year, he said. Flag hoisting will be conducted only by government officials at districts and talukas.
The number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Madhya Pradesh stood at 24,095 and 756, respectively, as on July 21. PTI ADU MAS NSK NSK
