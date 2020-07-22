Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal CM in self-quarantine after deputy secretary in his office tests positive for virus

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said he was going into self-quarantine after a deputy secretary in his office tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. Thakur said that samples of officials and mediapersons who came in contact with the deputy secretary will be collected for testing as per protocol.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-07-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:38 IST
Himachal CM in self-quarantine after deputy secretary in his office tests positive for virus
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said he was going into self-quarantine after a deputy secretary in his office tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. "As per coronavirus protocol, I am going to quarantine myself," Thakur told the media before leaving his office for his residence

He then quarantined himself at his official residence at Oakover here. The CM's sample will soon be collected for testing for novel coronavirus, a senior health official said. Thakur said that samples of officials and media persons who came in contact with the deputy secretary will be collected for testing as per protocol. Meanwhile, all the appointments of the chief minister have been canceled till further orders, an official said.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Centre using ED, CBI to target Congress government in Rajasthan: State Transport Minister

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of using Enforcement Directorate ED and Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to target Congress government in Rajasthan. Khachariyawas said a...

US Domestic News Roundup: Tension, infighting roil Trump White House as coronavirus strategy sputters; Tsunami warning canceled after major earthquake strikes off Alaska and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Tension, infighting roil Trump White House as coronavirus strategy sputtersDifferences over how to fight the coronavirus pandemic have sparked infighting and tension within the White...

Cricket-Anderson hoping to partner Broad in search of series win

Englands most successful bowler James Anderson feels he and Stuart Broad should be paired together to lead the bid for a series win in the decisive test against the West Indies. The hosts are spoilt for choice ahead of Fridays start of the ...

Ranveer Singh treats fans with a stunning monochrome picture

Decked in a black coat, actor Ranveer Singh treated his fans with a monochromatic picture of himself on Wednesday. The Gully Boy actor took to Instagram to share the picture where he is seen sitting near a window and flaunting his cherubic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020