Pak continues ceasefire violation, shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan army continued its ceasefire violation on Wednesday by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate befittingly, officials said. "At about 1915 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district," a defence spokesman said.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he added. Pakistani troops on Tuesday had shelled forward areas along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

On July 18, three civilians were killed when Pakistan violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the LoC in Poonch district. On July 10, an Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rajouri district.