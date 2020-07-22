Pakistan continues ceasefire violation in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed PRO Defence Jammu.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-07-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 20:34 IST
Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed PRO Defence Jammu.
Today, at 07:15 pm, Pakistan started unprovoked small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Kirni and Qasba sectors of the district.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
