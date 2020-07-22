107 new cases push Noida's COVID-19 tally near 4,400
So far, 3,396 COVID-19 patients have got discharged from hospitals in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the highest for any district in the state, the data showed. The recovery rate of patients here improved slightly to 77.21 per cent from 76.26 per cent on Tuesday and 75.21 per cent on Monday, it added.PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:01 IST
As many as 107 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, pushing the district's caseload to 4,398, official data showed. The number of active COVID-19 cases, however, came down to 962 from 979 on Tuesday as 122 more patients got discharged after treatment, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
The death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, stands at 40, with a mortality rate of 0.90 per cent among coronavirus positive patients, according to official statistics. So far, 3,396 COVID-19 patients have got discharged from hospitals in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the highest for any district in the state, the data showed.
The recovery rate of patients here improved slightly to 77.21 per cent from 76.26 per cent on Tuesday and 75.21 per cent on Monday, it added. Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has the sixth highest number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state after Lucknow (3,048), Kanpur Nagar (1,388), Ghaziabad (1,299), Jhansi (981) and Varanasi (978), showed the data updated till 3 pm on Wednesday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Gautam Buddh Nagar
- Delhi
- Kanpur Nagar
- Lucknow
- Ghaziabad
- Jhansi
- Varanasi
ALSO READ
2 video-conference meetings of prisoners with lawyers allowed twice a week in all jails: Delhi govt to HC
PIL seeks distribution of free ration to persons with disabilities; Delhi HC issues notice
New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.
Rain lashes parts of Delhi
Kapil Mishra, BJP instigated Delhi riots: Husain Dalwai