107 new cases push Noida's COVID-19 tally near 4,400

As many as 107 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, pushing the district's caseload to 4,398, official data showed. The number of active COVID-19 cases, however, came down to 962 from 979 on Tuesday as 122 more patients got discharged after treatment, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, stands at 40, with a mortality rate of 0.90 per cent among coronavirus positive patients, according to official statistics. So far, 3,396 COVID-19 patients have got discharged from hospitals in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the highest for any district in the state, the data showed.

The recovery rate of patients here improved slightly to 77.21 per cent from 76.26 per cent on Tuesday and 75.21 per cent on Monday, it added. Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has the sixth highest number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state after Lucknow (3,048), Kanpur Nagar (1,388), Ghaziabad (1,299), Jhansi (981) and Varanasi (978), showed the data updated till 3 pm on Wednesday.