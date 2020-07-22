Left Menu
Development News Edition

Around five lakh people affected in Bihar flood

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who toured districts such as Darbhanga and Madhubani and distributed food among the flood-hit people at many places, accused the ruling dispensation of having left the populace to fend for themselves. "I was appalled to see that these people have been compelled to take shelter in cramped surroundings, throwing to the winds social distancing which is still necessary in Bihar on account of the explosion of COVID-19 cases," Yadav told reporters at one of the spots visited by him.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:09 IST
Around five lakh people affected in Bihar flood
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Close to half a million people in nearly a dozen districts in Bihar have been affected by the flood that has cut a swathe of destruction across the northern parts of the state, the disaster management department said on Wednesday. A total of 4.6 lakh people in 245 panchayats of 10 districts have been affected by the deluge that has displaced more than 13,000 people. So far, 4,845 people have been put up at 16 relief camps, according to a release issued by the department.

However, there has been no report of any loss of life so far, it stated. According to the state's water resources department, the Kosi, Budhi, Gandak, Kamala Balan and Lal Bakeya rivers, flowing above the danger mark at many places, have been showing a receding trend or were stable.

Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha asserted in a statement that "all embankments in the state are safe" despite an increase in water pressure because of heavy rainfall in areas along north Bihar's border with Nepal earlier this month and again in the last 24 hours. The minister claimed the embankments were "in better shape than ever" on account of the use of sheet pile while repair works were on before the calamity struck.

"We are fully prepared. All repair works were complete before the floods came. Surveys of the flood-prone areas have been made beforehand with the help of drones. Personnel are involved in relief and rescue work, and engineers have been deployed in areas deemed to be vulnerable," he added. Life was affected in large parts of Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, East Champaran, West Champaran and Khagaria districts due to the flood.

Large parts of Areraj sub-division in East Champaran have been marooned, Sub Divisional Officer Dheerendra Mishra said. "About 25,000 people from 18 villages have fled their homes and are taking shelter, along with their livestock, at nearby school buildings." NDRF Ninth Battalion commandant Vijay Sinha said in a statement that 21 teams have been pressed into service in 12 districts, taking people to safety and distributing food and other essential items. A 10-year-old girl in East Champaran was rescued by a team led by ASI Kaushal Kishore from her remote flood-hit village where she suffered a snakebite. She was carried NDRF personnel to a safe place where medical help was available, he said.

Meanwhile, the floods caused the state's political temperature to rise further. Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who toured districts such as Darbhanga and Madhubani and distributed food among the flood-hit people at many places, accused the ruling dispensation of having left the populace to fend for themselves.

"I was appalled to see that these people have been compelled to take shelter in cramped surroundings, throwing to the winds social distancing which is still necessary in Bihar on account of the explosion of COVID-19 cases," Yadav told reporters at one of the spots visited by him. The RJD leader drew flak from the BJP, a partner in the ruling alliance in the state, which accused the former deputy chief minister of "himself being in a hurry for electoral gains".

"Tejashwi Yadav's antics show that he is himself in a hurry for electoral gains. Instead of cooperating with the state machinery, he is holding gatherings which could potentially lead to a fresh spurt in coronavirus cases," BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said. The BJP spokesperson's accusation was a rebuttal to the charge by the RJD leader who has been advocating postponement of state assembly elections, due in a few months, and alleging that the ruling coalition led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wanted polls to be held on time, "unmindful" of the health risks involved.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Global supply chain getting redesigned, redefined due to COVID-19, geopolitics: Chandrasekaran

The global supply chain is getting redesigned and redefined in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, current geopolitical situation and trade issues, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday. Speaking in a discussion at the India ...

Rajasthan reports 961 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Six more deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in Rajasthan on Wednesday, raising the toll in the state to 583, officials said.&#160; The state also reported 961 new COVID-19 cases which pushed its tally to 32,334, as per the health depa...

State finances stressed, need greater room to incur additional costs due to COVID-19: N K Singh

Finances of the states are stressed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and some fiscal norms should be relaxed to allow them greater room for incurring additional expenditure, 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh said on Wednesday. ...

US Senator calls Chinese consulate in Houston 'massive spy centre'

Coming in support of the US decision to close the Chinese consulate in Houston, Republican Senator Marco Rubio called the facility the central node of the Communist Partys vast network of spies. The US on Wednesday ordered the closure of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020