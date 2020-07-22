Bangladeshi pirate arrested near Kolkata

A Bangladeshi pirate was arrested in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Wednesday. Ashraf Sardar, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested on Tuesday by officers of the Sonarpur police station near Kolkata, following a tip-off, they said.

Though police identified him as a pirate, they refused to share more details citing the ongoing investigation. Following Sardar's interrogation, two more persons were arrested for helping him in getting fake Indian documents, they said.

The arrests of Mujibar Laskar and Kumaresh Mahajan were a major breakthrough in busting a fake document-making racket, an officer said. Laskar is a resident of Chakla-Kustia in the Sonarpur police station area, while Mahajan is of Champahati in the Baruipur police station area of the district.

Two computers, printers and a biometric machine were also seized. Laskar has a cyber cafe in Prasadpur in Sonarpur and Mahajan used to run the business of making fake identity cards there. They used to make fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and voter ID cards, among others, police said.

"All the three are being interrogated and we are trying to find out whether other people are also involved in this," the police officer said..