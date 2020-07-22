Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladeshi pirate arrested near Kolkata

Following Sardar's interrogation, two more persons were arrested for helping him in getting fake Indian documents, they said. The arrests of Mujibar Laskar and Kumaresh Mahajan were a major breakthrough in busting a fake document-making racket, an officer said.

PTI | Baruipur | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:51 IST
Bangladeshi pirate arrested near Kolkata

A Bangladeshi pirate was arrested in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Wednesday. Ashraf Sardar, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested on Tuesday by officers of the Sonarpur police station near Kolkata, following a tip-off, they said.

Though police identified him as a pirate, they refused to share more details citing the ongoing investigation. Following Sardar's interrogation, two more persons were arrested for helping him in getting fake Indian documents, they said.

The arrests of Mujibar Laskar and Kumaresh Mahajan were a major breakthrough in busting a fake document-making racket, an officer said. Laskar is a resident of Chakla-Kustia in the Sonarpur police station area, while Mahajan is of Champahati in the Baruipur police station area of the district.

Two computers, printers and a biometric machine were also seized. Laskar has a cyber cafe in Prasadpur in Sonarpur and Mahajan used to run the business of making fake identity cards there. They used to make fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and voter ID cards, among others, police said.

"All the three are being interrogated and we are trying to find out whether other people are also involved in this," the police officer said..

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

First cargo express to start from South Central Railway

The first Cargo Express of Indian Railways will run between here and New Delhi from August 5 and also carry non-bulk commodities, providing low- tariff and quicker transport mode for agriculture producers and traders among others, the South...

Man dies of head injuries in Andhra's Guntur, kin allege police beating lead to death

A native of Andhra Pradeshs Guntur district named Kiran Kumar who was allegedly beaten up by Chirala Police on Sunday, died at a hospital in Guntur this morning. The kin of Kiran Kumar has alleged that the police beat him up badly for not w...

Kakrapar Atomic Plant-3 achieves criticality

Indigenously developed Unit-3 of Kakrapar Atomic Power Project KAPP-3 in Gujarats Surat district achieved its criticality, or its normal operating condition, for the first time on Wednesday, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India said. KAPP...

Trump to expand 'Operation Legend' crime initiative to Albuquerque - official

President Donald Trumps administration will announce on Wednesday an expansion of its Operation Legend program to include Albuquerque, New Mexico, in a further effort by federal officials to tackle violence, an administration official said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020