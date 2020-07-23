Pune district: Record one-day rise of 3,218 new COVID-19 cases

Pune district in Maharashtra reported the highest single-day increase of 3,218 coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, that pushed its tally to 59,634, a health official said. The death toll reached 1,504 with 62 patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

"Of the 3,218 new cases, 1,625 were found in the areas within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the number of patients has now reached 39,060," the official said. As many as 883 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district on Wednesday.

As 1,189 cases were reported in the neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, its COVID-19 count mounted to 13,746, he added. The number of positive cases reported so far from the rural parts of the district, areas within the Pune Cantonment Board limits and the civil hospital went up to 6,828, the official said.