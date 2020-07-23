Left Menu
End of Covid-19 to begin with start of Ram Temple's construction: BJP's Rameshwar Sharma

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma said that the end of the coronavirus pandemic will begin with the start of the construction work for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

23-07-2020
Protem Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Rameshwar Sharma speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma said that the end of the coronavirus pandemic will begin with the start of the construction work for Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The 'Bhoomi-pujan' for Ram Temple is scheduled to be held on August 5.

"He (Lord Ram) had reincarnated for the welfare of mankind and to kill demons at that time. As soon as the construction of Ram Temple begins the destruction of the COVID pandemic will begin too," Sharma told reporters here on Wednesday. "Not only India but the entire world is suffering due to coronavirus. We are not only maintaining social distancing but also remembering our holy figures. The Supreme Court has ordered that Ram Temple will be built," he further said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust Swami Govind Dev Giri had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5. He said that social distancing norms will be ensured at the program, with not more than 200 people attending the ceremony. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5. To ensure social distancing at the programme, we have decided that there will not be more than 200 people, including 150 invitees (at the event)," Giri told ANI.

"The Prime Minister will visit Hanuman Garhi, Ram Lalla Temple, plant a tree and later do the 'bhoomi pujan'," he said. With the spike of 37,724 new cases, India's COVID-19 count stood at 11,92,915 on Wednesday. The Union Health Ministry said that the toll has gone up to 28,732 with 648 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry also stated that India registered the highest ever 28,472 recoveries in a single day, taking the number of patients who have recovered to 7,53,050. This has strongly boosted the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients to 63.13 percent, it added.

The total number of cases include 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated, and 28,732 deaths, the Health Ministry informed. (ANI)

