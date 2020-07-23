NZ marking biggest drop on public service gender pay gap

Women who work in the Public Service are becoming more fairly paid, thanks to the Gender Pay Gap Action Plan delivering on Government's commitment to women. The Gender Pay Gap Action Plan Progress Report was released today by Minister for Women, Julie Anne Genter.

"Gender equity matters now more than ever - women, particularly non-European women, are more impacted by the labour market effects of pandemics and economic downturns. As we rebuild after COVID-19, our commitment to gender equity in the Public Service remains firm - the Gender Pay Gap Action Plan provides a framework for delivering on this commitment, and has achieved big gains for women in a short time," Julie Anne Genter says.

"Today we are marking the biggest drop on the public service gender pay gap in 17 years.

The Action Plan has been a real team effort between the Public Service, employers and unions, especially the PSA, which has enabled rapid progress, and I want to thank everyone who had a part to play in reaching this milestone.

The latest data from the annual Public Service Workforce Data Report shows that the Public Service gender pay gap fell from 12.2% in 2018 to 10.5% in 2019.

The Action Plan creates a model for other employers to learn from, so they can tackle their gender pay gaps – by measuring their gaps, enabling flexible work, equalising starting salaries, ensuring equal pay for the same jobs, and developing women for senior and higher-paid roles.

"We now have a good understanding of what works and what challenges need to be overcome to close gender pay gaps – the Public Service is getting its own house in order and by doing this, creates an example for other employers in New Zealand.

"This Government is delivering for women - by passing equal pay legislation, delivering record pay settlements for female-dominated workforces, and proving the gender pay gap can be closed with the Action Plan in the public sector, this Government is taking action to ensure women are paid fairly.

"This proves that it is possible to reduce the gender pay gap - with the public and private sectors working together and sharing ideas and initiatives, we can make more gains for more New Zealand women," says Julie Anne Genter.

