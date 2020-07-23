Left Menu
With spells of heavy downpour lashing the national capital this week, the city has already recorded 50 per cent more rainfall than normal in July, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 13:10 IST
Delhi records 50 per cent excess rainfall in July

With spells of heavy downpour lashing the national capital this week, the city has already recorded 50 per cent more rainfall than normal in July, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Rainfall recorded in the city in July till Saturday was just 47.9 mm, 56 per cent less than the normal for the period.

According to the IMD data, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 225 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 50 per cent more than the normal of 149.8 mm.  The Lodhi Road weather station has gauged 246 mm rainfall which is 64 per cent more than the normal of 149.8 mm.   The Palam weather station has recorded 37 per cent surplus precipitation -- 224 mm against the normal of 164.1 mm. However, since Jun 1, when the monsoon season begins, the city has recorded 29 per cent less rainfall than normal.  Delhi received this season's first spell of heavy rains on Sunday which submerged low-lying areas in waist-deep water. Safdarjung, Ridge and Lodhi Road weather stations recorded 74.8 mm, 86 mm and 81.2 mm rainfall, respectively.  At least four people have died in rain-related incidents.

Heavy rains drenched the city again on Wednesday, inundating many areas and affecting traffic movement.  The monsoon reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than the usual date of arrival. Despite that, rains remained subdued in the city in the absence of a strong supportive weather system such as moisture-laden easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal.  Earlier, the IMD had predicted normal rainfall in the national capital during the season..

