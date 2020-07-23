122 NDRF teams deployed in 20 states

Left Menu
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG SN Pradhan on Thursday informed that 122 NDRF teams, including 16 in Assam and 21 in Bihar, have been deployed in 20 states.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:02 IST
NDRF DG SN Pradhan speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG SN Pradhan on Thursday informed that 122 NDRF teams, including 16 in Assam and 21 in Bihar, have been deployed in 20 states. While speaking to ANI, Pradhan said the monsoon this year has been above normal and there has been heavy rain. This is leading to flood-like situation in different parts of the country. Bihar and Assam continue to be sensitive areas that have been affected by floods.

"The rescue operations are underway. In Bihar, the water flow depends on rains in Nepal's Terai region. The evacuation is selective in most places as the rural people decide when they should go to the camp, but they are persuaded to do so if the situation is severe. In Assam, evacuation has been done on a large scale, and around 40,000 evacuations have been done. The stagnation of water is widespread and excessive over there and around 30 districts are affected," said Pradhan. "Air evacuation will not be required. Our team is rescuing affected people with PPE kits as a precautionary measure. We are facing dual challenges - COVID-19 and natural calamity - at the same time. Almost all rivers are flowing above the danger level. Rivers such as Kosi, Gandak, Kamlabanal, Mahananda have crossed danger levels, which is why the river water is spreading," he added.

He further said that water stagnation may persist and chances are that the NDRF teams will remain deployed. No deaths have been reported in Bihar so far but people are facing snake bites, he added. Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has said that there have been 89 deaths and 56,27,389 people have been affected across 30 districts due to floods in the state. (ANI)

