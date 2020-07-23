B Satheesh Balan appointed DIG in CBI

Senior IPS officers B Satheesh Balan and Ashwin Shenvi have been appointed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Superintendent of Police (SP) respectively in the CBI, according to a Personnel Ministry order

Balan, a 2004 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre, has been appointed for a period of five years, it said

Shenvi, also from the same cadre, has been appointed for an initial period of four years in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the order said.