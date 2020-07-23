B Satheesh Balan appointed DIG in CBI

B Satheesh Balan appointed DIG in CBIPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:29 IST
Senior IPS officers B Satheesh Balan and Ashwin Shenvi have been appointed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Superintendent of Police (SP) respectively in the CBI, according to a Personnel Ministry order
Balan, a 2004 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre, has been appointed for a period of five years, it said
Shenvi, also from the same cadre, has been appointed for an initial period of four years in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the order said.
