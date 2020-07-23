Doctors to stage symbolic protest against attacks on medial practitioners on Friday

Around 8,000 doctors across the country will stage a symbolic protest on Friday against the incidents of attack on medical practitioners. The doctors of medical hospitals and COVID care centres will wear a black band as a sign of protest against three incidents including, the KC General hospital and Belgaum incident, said the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors.

Earlier, the nurses of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubli called off the protest after receiving assurance from Nitish Patil, the Dharwad district Deputy Commissioner (DC). The protest was staged on Wednesday afternoon in front of KIMS by nurses who alleged that the administration had not provided adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, masks and sanitary facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation. (ANI)