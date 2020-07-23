Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former SAD MLA Ranjit Talwandi joins Dhindsa's faction

Talwandi, who is son of ex-SAD chief Jagdev Singh Talwandi, joined the faction in the presence of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa at Mohali here. Addressing the media here, Talwandi slammed Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing him of trying to "run the party like a corporate".

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-07-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 20:55 IST
Former SAD MLA Ranjit Talwandi joins Dhindsa's faction

Former SAD legislator Ranjit Singh Talwandi on Thursday joined the splinter Akali group led by Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa here. Talwandi, who is son of ex-SAD chief Jagdev Singh Talwandi, joined the faction in the presence of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa at Mohali here.

Addressing the media here, Talwandi slammed Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing him of trying to "run the party like a corporate". "Sukhbir has no experience, he has no vision. He is a businessman. SAD is a party of martyrs and he tried to run it like a corporate," Talwandi alleged.

He claimed that several Taksali leaders (old guard) had stepped back as they were upset over the party's functioning by Sukhbir Badal. Dhindsa welcomed Talwandi and his supporters. He said Talwandi's sister Harjeet Kaur has already been supporting them.

"Every day people are joining us and we are getting calls from people in each district for their support," Dhindsa said. Earlier this month, a faction of dissident Akali leaders had "elected" Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa as the SAD president in Ludhiana.

This move was dubbed as "illegal and fraud" by the Shiromani Akali Dal. At present, Sukhbir Singh Badal is the president of SAD. Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, along with his son and former state finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa, had been expelled from SAD in February this year allegedly for "anti-party" activities.

Dhindsa had rebelled against the party leadership, especially its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a bid to "liberate" the SAD from the Badal family and "revive its lost glory"..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

USOPC seeks donations to provide funds for Olympic hopefuls

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and its affiliates are creating a fund designed to provide potential 2020 and 2022 Olympians with a stipend to make up for money theyve lost as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the postponem...

India's growth rate may dip to -6 to -9 per cent current fiscal: Subramanian Swamy

Indias growth rate may plunge to -6 to -9 per cent during the current financial year due to COVID-19 pandemic and may bounce back next fiscal if correct policies were worked out, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said on Thurs...

ASHA workers to stage taluk level protests in Karnataka on Jul 24

The Accredited Social Health Activists ASHA on Thursday decided to hold protests at taluk level across the state on July 24 demanding a hike in their remuneration. They have been agitating since July 10 pressing a charter of demands includi...

Liquor vends outside cantonment zones during weekend curfews to remain open: Officials

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to keep open the liquor vends outside COVID-19 containment zones during weekend shutdowns in the stateThe order to keep liquor shops open during the weekend curfews has been sent to all divis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020