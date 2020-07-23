Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam flood: 4 more dead; governor makes aerial survey

A total of 28.32 lakh people in 26 of the state's 33 districts have been affected by the deluge, a government report said. Governor Jagdish Mukhi conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas and said he would request the Centre to find a permanent solution to the problems of flood and erosion in the state.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:01 IST
Assam flood: 4 more dead; governor makes aerial survey
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four more persons died in flood-related incidents in Assam on Thursday, with the governor stressing on the need to find a permanent solution to the perennial problem. A total of 28.32 lakh people in 26 of the state's 33 districts have been affected by the deluge, a government report said.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas and said he would request the Centre to find a permanent solution to the problems of flood and erosion in the state. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also visited the areas affected by the deluge in Darrang and Kamrup districts.

One person each died at Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Morigaon and Golaghat districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in a bulletin. The number of people who have lost their lives in floods and landslides in the northeastern state so far this year has gone up to 119. While 93 of them died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides.

Nearly 1.19 lakh hectares of crop area have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA bulletin said. Every year, the flood and its resultant effects on land cause widespread erosion and take a toll on the socio-economic condition of the state, the governor said in a statement.

"Taking on the problem annually will not suffice and therefore, I would recommend and reach out to the Centre for its help to find out a permanent and scientific solution to this perennial problem," he added. After the aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Baksa, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Dhubri and Udalguri districts, Mukhi asked the state government to reach out to every affected person and ensure that nobody goes hungry.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Railways to cover all wagons under RFID by 2022

The Indian Railways on Thursday said that it will use radio-frequency identification tags RFID for tracking of all wagons by 2022. A total of 23,000 wagons have been covered under the RFID project so far and the target is to cover all wagon...

Elon Musk's SpaceX in talks to raise funds at $44 bln valuation - Bloomberg News

Billionaire Elon Musks SpaceX is looking to raise new capital at a valuation of about 44 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.The company is in talks with investors for raising about 1 billion...

Karnataka amends certain provisions in industries related laws

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday gave its approval to The Industrial Disputes and Certain Other Laws Karnataka Amendment Ordinance, saying it was aimed at addressing challenges faced by industries due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, trade u...

SAD asks Punjab CM why money was not released from CM Relief fund for COVID-19 assistance

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Thursday asked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to tell the people of the state why the Congress government was not releasing any money accumulated in the CM Relief fund for providing assistance t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020