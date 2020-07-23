UP: 120 inmates at Jhansi prison test COVID-19 positive

As many as 120 inmates of district jail here have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. The Jhansi district administration on Wednesday said that according to a report, 134 people have tested positive for COVID-19 of which 120 are inmates of the district jail.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district is 881 and as many as 671 patients have been discharged so far after recovering from the disease, they said. A total of 53 COVID-19 patients have died in the district so far while the number of COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 1,605, they said.

District Magistrate of Jhansi Andra Vamsi told PTI, "The case fatality rate is 3.3 per cent (of the total COVID-19 cases), while recovery rate is around 42 per cent (of the total COVID-19 cases)." "The CFR (case fatality rate) will be streamlined in the next one week. Only 22 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in the ICU, while rest are asymptomatic."