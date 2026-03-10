Tragic Collision in Latur: A Solemn Farewell

An 18-year-old male tragically lost his life after a collision involving an unidentified vehicle in Latur district, Maharashtra, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Borphal village area of Ausa tehsil on Monday night. The deceased, identified as Nilesh Dattatray Chincholkar from Kolewadi village, was returning from work at a stone quarry when a speeding vehicle traveling in the wrong direction collided head-on with his motorcycle.

The impact mangled the motorcycle, and despite efforts by locals to save him, Chincholkar succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. Authorities have registered a case against the absconding driver, and an investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)