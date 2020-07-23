Notorious criminal held under PSA in J&K's Samba

Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday arrested a notorious criminal under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Samba district, officials said. Police has booked and detained notorious criminal Chain Singh under the J&K Public Safety Act (PSA) for his criminal activities on the detention orders issued by the Samba district magistrate, they added.

The accused has been booked in four separate criminal cases registered against him in Bari-Brahmana police station, they further said. Singh has become a threat to the "peaceful atmosphere" forcing authorities to detain him under the PSA, they added.

Keeping in view his repeated involvement in criminal activities and land grabbing in the area, a dossier was prepared by Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba and forwarded to the DM who formally issued the order of his detention, they added. The detention warrant was executed by a police team and the accused has been lodged in Hiranagar sub-jail.