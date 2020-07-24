Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghaziabad journalist killing: Cop suspended for negligence

The probe in the case has been transferred from the local Vijay Nagar police station to the Kotwali Nagar police station, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said. The action has been taken in view of the report submitted by a circle officer who was probing the matter, Naithani said. The journalist's family claimed that the police did not take action on his complaint.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-07-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 11:46 IST
Ghaziabad journalist killing: Cop suspended for negligence
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Ghaziabad Police has suspended for negligence the police station in charge of the area where journalist Vikram Joshi was shot at and subsequently died at a hospital, an officer said on Friday. The probe in the case has been transferred from the local Vijay Nagar police station to the Kotwali Nagar police station, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

The action has been taken in view of the report submitted by a circle officer who was probing the matter, Naithani said. Joshi succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, two days after he was shot at by assailants in front of his minor daughters.

It is alleged that the attackers included a group of men against whom Joshi had filed a complaint accusing them of harassing his niece after he had objected to their betting racket in the locality. The journalist's family claimed that the police did not take action on his complaint. PTI KIS HMB.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya COVID-19 hospital gears up for surge in new infections

At the Machakos COVID-19 field hospital about an hours drive from the Kenyan capital, workers struggle to put a giant metal tent frame in place to serve as a new ward.Machakos county, which has 92 active cases of the virus, has already met ...

DBT-BIRAC facilitates establishment of mRNA vaccine candidate for COVID 19

DBT-BIRAC has facilitated the establishment of first-of-its-kind mRNA-based vaccine manufacturing platform in India. DBT has provided seed funding for the development of Gennovas novel self-amplifying mRNA-based vaccine candidate for COVID1...

We want assembly session from Monday, asked Governor to summon it: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

We want assembly session from Monday, asked Governor to summon it Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot...

Rajasthan HC order status quo on speaker's notices

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered maintaining status quo on disqualification notices issued by the assembly speaker to 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including Sachin Pilot. The notices were served by the assembly speaker to the ML...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020